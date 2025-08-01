Aston Villa and West Ham lock horns over £26m star as Graham Potter looks for Kudus replacement

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

2 minutes ago
Aston Villa are pushing to challenge West Ham for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli.

According to CaughtOffside, Adli is eager to leave Leverkusen this summer and is especially keen on a Premier League move.

West Ham have made him a priority target after losing Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham earlier in the window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Villa are now firmly in the mix, while Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Wolves have also kept tabs on the Morocco international.

Leverkusen are open to selling and are demanding a fee in the region of £26m. Adli reportedly has a “desire to open a new chapter,” with the Bundesliga club aware of his intentions.

Adli, 25, would bring pace and creativity to either side’s frontline - although it would be yet another departure from Bayer Leverkusen, who are losing stars hand over fist since the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag.

The ex-Man United gaffer will have to contend without Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong (both of whom have joined Liverpool), Granit Xhaka (who has moved to Sunderland) and centre-back Odilon Kossounou, who joined Serie A side Atalanta.

Related topics:West HamAston VillaGranit Xhaka

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice