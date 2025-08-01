Aston Villa are pushing to challenge West Ham for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to CaughtOffside, Adli is eager to leave Leverkusen this summer and is especially keen on a Premier League move.

West Ham have made him a priority target after losing Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham earlier in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa are now firmly in the mix, while Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Wolves have also kept tabs on the Morocco international.

Leverkusen are open to selling and are demanding a fee in the region of £26m. Adli reportedly has a “desire to open a new chapter,” with the Bundesliga club aware of his intentions.

Adli, 25, would bring pace and creativity to either side’s frontline - although it would be yet another departure from Bayer Leverkusen, who are losing stars hand over fist since the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag.

The ex-Man United gaffer will have to contend without Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong (both of whom have joined Liverpool), Granit Xhaka (who has moved to Sunderland) and centre-back Odilon Kossounou, who joined Serie A side Atalanta.