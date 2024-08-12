Aston Villa have been linked with Lutsharel Geertruida. | AFP via Getty Images

Aston Villa are looking to sign a player from the Eredivisie and Bournemouth have identified a replacement for Dominic Solanke.

The final weeks of the 2024 summer transfer window are upon us. It has been a relatively quiet window, especially when compared to what he have become accustomed to in recent years - but there is still plenty of time for teams to get deals over the line.

Aston Villa are interested in a Dutch defender who currently plays for Feyenoord, but they will need to sell a player before they make a move. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are looking to snap up a Dominic Solanke replacement before the 2024/25 Premier League season begins on Friday - and they aren’t the only club in the race.

Aston Villa ‘hold talks’ with Feyenoord over Lutsharel Geertruida

Aston Villa have held ‘talks’ with Dutch giants Feyenoord regarding a possible transfer for Lutsharel Geertruida - however, they will prioritise the sale of Diego Carlos first, according to Sky Sports.

Fulham are looking to sign the Brazilian - should they complete the deal, this would open the door for Villa to bring Geertruida on board. With this in mind, Villa cannot afford to take their time, as PSG have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Bournemouth eye up Evanilson as Dominic Solanke replacement

Recently, Bournemouth sold their star striker, Dominic Solanke, to Tottenham for £65 million. They have put forth an offer to Porto for Evanilson to replace the Liverpool academy graduate, but their approach has been rejected. They aren’t only ones who are interested in Evanilson’s services - Nottingham Forest have also had an offer turned down for the player.

This is according to a report on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Bournemouth submit official bid for Brazilian striker Evanilson to replace Solanke. The proposal has been rejected by FC Porto, as they also turned down another proposal from Nottingham Forest days ago.”