Villa Park will be the stage for the opening game of Super Sunday as Steven Gerrard and David Moyes go head-to-head in the dugouts.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gameweek Four of the 2022/23 Premier League season is here and kicks off on Saturday with Southampton hosting Manchester United in the early game.

Five 3pm fixtures follow then it’s off to the Emirates Stadium for a London derby as Arsenal welcome Fulham.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action concludes on Sunday with three more clashes including Wolves v Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur as well as Aston Villa v West Ham United.

Here is everything you need to know about the Villa v Hammers tie including kick off time, match odds and if it is on TV for UK based viewers:

Aston Villa v West Ham date and kick off time

Aston Villa v West Ham United is one of the three ‘Super Sunday’ fixtures this weekend alongside Wolves v Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur.

The match is due to kick off at 2pm (BST) on Sunday, August 28 at Villa Park.

The Hammers got the better of Villa in both of their meetings last season, winning 2-1 at the London Stadium in March and 4-1 at Villa Park in October 2021.

Is Aston Villa v West Ham on TV?

Unfortunately, Aston Villa v West Ham will not be broadcast live on any UK TV channels.

Wolves v Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur are both being shown on Sky Sports channels but the Hammers’ trip to Villa Park will only be covered by live updates from the Sky Sports News ‘Soccer Sunday’ studio on Sky channel 409.

The match is being played on Sunday, rather than Saturday at 3pm which would be the normal kick off time for a non-televised Premier League match, as West Ham were in European action on Thursday night.

The London club qualified for the group stage of the Europa Conference League by beating Danish side Viborg FF.

Aston Villa v West Ham match odds

There is very little to separate the two sides going by what the bookmakers think with Villa currently priced at 5/4 and West Ham at 21/10.

The draw is 23/10.

Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins are the joint favourites to score the first goal of the match at 5/1 while West Ham striker Michael Antonio is priced at 13/2.

The both teams to score betting is priced at Yes = 8/13 and No=5/4 while Villa are 10/3 to win and both teams to score with West Ham 4/1 to win and both teams to score.

Aston Villa and West Ham form

Neither side has started the new season particularly well with only one win from six league matches between the two.

That came for Villa when they beat Everton 2-1 at Villa Park on August 13 with Steven Gerrard’s side having lost their other two fixtures 2-0 at Bournemouth and 3-1 at Crystal Palace.

West Ham have lost all three of their opening matches including a 2-0 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.