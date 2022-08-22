There are fixtures from the Premier League, Carabao Cup and UEFA competitions being broadcast across Sky Sports, BT Sport and more over the next five days.

It was another incredible weekend of football action across the country with Newcastle United’s 3-3 Premier League draw with Manchester City and Leeds United’s shock 3-0 hammering of Chelsea amongst the best of the live action.

The fixtures come thick and fast across the UK this week and there will be plenty for fans to enjoy live on TV, including a mouthwatering Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool as well as clashes from the Carabao Cup second round and UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Rangers and West Ham are in European action while Aston Villa and Newcastle will be two sides looking to avoid ‘giant killings’ in front of the TV cameras.

Here are some of the biggest football matches being shown live on TV this week:

Man Utd v Liverpool (Monday August 22)

What a way to start off the week with the final match of Gameweek 3 in the Premier League.

Liverpool have had a slow start to the season with two draws from their opening two matches while United have begun life under Erik ten Hag in nightmare fashion with defeats to Brentford and Brighton.

Sky Sports will broadcast the North-West derby live with build-up starting from 6:30pm (BST) on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports PL ahead of an 8pm kick off.

Sky customers can live stream the match via SkyGo or the SkyGo app and non-sky customers can purchase a NowTV pass.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa (Tuesday August 23)

The Carabao Cup second round kicks off this week with the majority of Premier League sides now entering the competition.

Pressure is mounting on Steven Gerrard at Villa Park after a poor start to the season and it could prove to be the worst possible time to be heading to a lower league side in the cup.

The hosts currently play in EFL League One and are unbeaten so far this season.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Aston Villa

Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United (Wednesday August 24)

It’s very early into the 2022/23 campaign but Newcastle United and Manchester City played out the game of the season so far in the Premier League on Sunday which ended in a 3-3 draw at St James Park.

Spirits are high on Tyneside at the moment and the Geordie faithful will be hoping for a long awaited cup run to give them even more hope for the season.

Standing in their way in the second round is Tranmere Rovers of EFL League Two who reached this stage by beating Accrington Stanley on penalties and have won just one of their four league matches so far.

Like Bolton v Villa on Tuesday night, the match kicks off at 7:45pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Prediction: Tranmere Rovers 0-4 Newcastle United

PSV Eindhoven v Rangers (Wednesday August 24)

There was nothing to separate the two sides in the first leg with a 2-2 scoreline at Ibrox evidence of how evenly matched they were.

It’s now all to play for in The Netherlands as the Glasgow side look to reach the group stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2010.

It will be a tough test against the Eredivisie side but the Gers’ have shown what they are capable of on European nights with their run to last season’s Europa League final.

BT Sport 1 will be the channel to watch this one on with the match kicking off at 8pm.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Rangers

Viborg v West Ham United (Thursday, August 25)

West Ham are also back in European action this week as they look to secure their place in the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers suffered a 2-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday but do lead this tie 3-1 after beating the Danish side 3-1 at the London Stadium last week.

It’s Premier Sport 1 that fans will need to tune in to if they want to watch the action with the match kicking off at 6pm.

Prediction: Viborg 0-2 West Ham United

Luton Town v Sheffield United (Friday, August 26)

One final offering before the weekend gets underway comes from the EFL Championship at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town welcome Sheffield United as the two beaten teams from last season’s play-off semi-finals go head-to-head.

The Blades are currently top of English football’s second tier while the Hatters are quite a bit down the table in 18th after four games played.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be broadcasting this one with kick off at 7:45pm.

Prediction: Luton Town 0-1 Sheffield United

Other live matches this week

Here are some of the other matches being shown live from Monday, August 22 to Friday, August 26 including their channel and kick off times: