Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

After a thrilling start to the new Premier League campaign that has seen both Manchester United and Liverpool fail to pick up a win, all eyes will soon return to the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds were beaten in last year’s final against Real Madrid and will be eager to redeem themselves this time round, while Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham will also begin their European journey at the group stage.

There will be 32 clubs drawn ahead of the group stage which will include six clubs that manage to progress through the five qualifying rounds before the decisive playoff round.

The likes of Rangers, Benfica and PSV are all set to compete in the first leg of the play-offs this week as they look to secure their place in the highly anticipated European contest.

Ahead of the group stage kicking off, we first have the highly anticipated draw to look forward to to see who will be placed into the eight groups of four.

Here is everything we know about the draw...

When is the Champions League group stage draw?

The Champions League group stage will take place next week on Thursday August 25th 2022.

The draw will be made in Istanbul, Turkey - the host of the 2023 Champions League final.

What time is the draw?

The Champions League group stage draw will take place at 4pm BST.

Istanbul is two hours ahead of the UK and so it will kick off at 6pm in Turkey.

Draw pots

Each of the 32 teams will be drawn from four different points, with one team from each pot making up the four teams in each group.

Pot 1 will consist of the defending Champions League and Europa League winners (Real Madrid and Frankfurt) and the reigning league champions of each of the top six nations (Real Madrid, Man City, PSG, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Porto).

Since Los Blancos already qualified for Pot 1 through last season’s Champions League, their place is assigned to the next best nation which is Netherlands (Ajax).

The remaining three pots are then based on the UEFA club coefficient list, with all three Premier League clubs left being placed in Pot 2.

The pots so far look like this...

• POT 1 - Real Madrid, Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Porto, Ajax

• POT 2 - Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham

• POT 3 - Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen

• POT 4 - Club Brugge, Celtic

How to watch on TV

Next week’s draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

BT subscribers can also live stream the draw through the BT Sport app or website, while you can also watch it for free from UEFA’s YouTube channel.

Group stage schedule

The first group stage fixture is set to kick off in three weeks time on 6th September and conclude less than two months later on 2nd November.

• Matchday 1 - 6/7 September

• Matchday 2 - 13/14 September

• Matchday 3 - 4/5 October

• Matchday 4 - 11/12 October

• Matchday 5 - 25/26 October