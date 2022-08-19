The series stars and is executive produced by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds who purchased the National League club last year.

The new Disney+ docuseries surrounding National League football club AFC Wrexham is set to stream later this month with the total number of upsides confirmed.

"Welcomes to Wrexham" stars and is executive produced by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds who purchased the National League club in February 2021.

The series centres around the pair’s attempts to revive the club, playing in the fifth tier of English Football, and win promotion to return them to the English Football League.

Here is everything we know so far about when the show will be released, how many episodes are confirmed and how to stream the show in the UK.

When is Welcome to Wrexham released?

Welcome to Wrexham begins streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 24 when the first two episodes will land.

Filming for the docuseries began December 2020 with the film crew appearing alongside Reynolds and McElhenny for their first visit to the club as Wrexham faced Maidenhead United F.C in October 2021.

The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, the company which is also behind popular Netflix docuseries’ Last Chance U and Chef’s Table.

You can watch the trailer here:

How many episodes of Welcome to Wrexham will there be?

There are currently six episodes scheduled for the series which will be released in blocks of two between August 24 and September 7.

Each episode has its own unique title.

Here are the titles and release dates for all six episodes:

“Dream” - August 24 “Reality” - August 24 “Rebuilding” - August 31 “Home Opener” - August 31 “Fearless” - September 7 “Hamilton!” - September 7

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham in the UK

The show will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ later this month.

A Disney+ subscription costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year and monthly subscriptions come with no commitment.

The streaming service supports mobile devices, web browsers, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs.

When did Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds buy Wrexham?

McElhenny, best known for his long running TV series “It’s Always Sunny in Phillidelphia”, and Deadpool star Reynolds announced their intention to buy the Welsh club in September 2020.

The duo set up a company called RR McReynolds in November 2020 and completed the deal to purchase the club in February 2021.

The series “Welcome to Wrexham” is set to take inspiration from Netflix’s football docuseries “Sunderland till I die” which is said to have prompted McElhenney’s interest in buying a football club.

Wrexham have improved since the takeover by the actors but, unfortunately, missed out on promotion to the English Football League (EFL) at the end of the 2021/22 season - finishing second in the National League before losing in the play-off semi-finals to Grimsby Town.

Grimsby went on to win promotion to League 2 by beating Solihull Moors in the play-off final at West Ham’s London Stadium while Wrexham have started the new National League season in mixed form.