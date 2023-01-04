Unai Emery’s Aston Villa will host Wolves in their second Premier League fixture of 2023 as Wolves desperately seek escape out of relegation zone

Aston Villa will host their first game of the year against Wolves later on today after they triumphantly beat Spurs 2-0 on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz stunned Antonio Conte’s men as they sent two passed 2022 World Cup runner-up Hugo Lloris and helped Villa to move up to 12th in the Premier League. Unai Emery now has three wins from his last four games following his appointment in October.

Wolves, however, remain dangerously close to the bottom of the league after they continued their poor form with a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Manchester United, after Marcus Rashford netted his seventh goal of the season. They were able to secure a vital 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Everton on Boxing Day as signs of improvement under Julen Lopetegui began to show.

Depending on results elsewhere this week, Wolves could be able to escape the relegation zone if they can beat their upcoming opponents while Nottingham Forest, currently 18th, travel to the side in 20th position, Southampton.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Wolves...

When is Aston Villa vs Wolves?

The two sides will meet later today, Wednesday 4 January 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT. Villa Park, one of the oldest and most famous venues in the football world, will host the fixture. The stadium has a capacity for 42,682 spectators.

To find out if there are any available tickets, Aston Villa fans will need to sign up for a Digital Account and use their Fan ID. Information can be find on the Aston Villa Website. Wolves fans will now be unable to purchase tickets for the upcoming fixture but can still book travel through the Wolves Website.

Wolves suffer at the hands of Marcus Rashford on Saturday’s clash with United

How to watch Villa vs Wolves

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports and therefore will be unable to watch in the UK. Sky Sports will instead be showing the Crystal Palace vs Spurs fixture. Wolves supporters can watch all the build up, however, for free on Matchday Live Extra via Wolves TV which is available on the Wolves App and YouTube channel.

Those wishing to watch the highlights on TV can do so via Match of the Day, which will be shown at 10:40pm on BBC1.

Team news

The two sides have met a total 132 times in all competitions with Villa winning on 56 occasions and losing 43. Their most recent meeting took place in April 2022 with Wolves winning 2-1.

Villa’s John McGinn and Luiz were both forced to come off in the second half against Spurs after sustaining a thigh and ankle injury respectively. Emery is hopeful of their quick return and has not yet ruled them out. Jacob Ramsey is sill sidelined with a thigh problem and Diego Carlos remains out of action as he continues to struggle with a long-term achilles injury. World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez is expected to come back in for Robin Olsen in goal, despite the Swede’s impressive performance against Spurs.