Christopher Nkunku, left, has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. | Getty Images

One of Chelsea’s sidelined attackers will be staying at the club - despite trying to get a move elsewhere.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea have been one of the clubs desperately trying to shift some of the fringe players from their squad, with the likes of Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka thought to be on their way out. The two players are heading for Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Talks are also ongoing for Joao Felix to move to AC Milan, while the Blues weigh up whether or not to let defender Axel Disasi head out on loan to Aston Villa, after Tottenham pulled out of negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But another player on Chelsea’s books who was keen for a move is Christopher Nkunku. The French forward has not really settled into life in the Premier League, and manager Enzo Maresca evidently prefers to play Nicolas Jackson as a sole striker instead.

Christopher Nkunku, left, has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. | Getty Images

Nkunku, 27, has made just three Premier League starts this season, and was keen for a move to Bayern Munich, with Chelsea potentially able to bring 19-year-old Mathys Tel in the other direction.

Reporting for the Athletic, David Ornstein has claimed that any move for Nkunku is now off the table.

Posting on X, he said: “Christopher Nkunku stays at Chelsea despite interest from Bayern Munich and Man United. Price [is] too high for both clubs to buy and Man United’s loan enquiry on Sunday rebuffed. Joao Felix still likely to leave Chelsea on deadline day loan.”