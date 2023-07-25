Caroline Graham Hansen has blasted this decision to drop her from the Norway team. Cr: Getty Images

Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen said she feels she has "not been shown respect" after being dropped for Norway's draw with Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

Norway, who are in serious danger of being eliminated at the tournament, failed to score for the second game in a row as they struggled to a 0-0 draw with Switzerland and Hansen made her feelings clear when speaking to Viaplay at the end of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I feel like I've been stepped on for a year. I have not been shown respect. It goes without saying that you get frustrated. You get angry and you get sad. I do not know what to say. It's been a tough few days" she told Norwegian television after the game in New Zealand.

She went on to say: "There is much I want to say and much has been said. There's a lot you don't agree with - that's probably how it always will be.

Hansen, who is a two time UEFA Women's Champions League winner with Barcelona, is widely considered to be one of the world's best players but was surprisingly dropped for the game as Norway looked to respond to their opening game defeat to New Zealand last week.

Her appearance from the bench in the 57th minute, replacing Amalie Eikeland, marked the Barcelona stars 100th cap but she wasn't able to help her star studded side find a winner as Norway's struggles at major tournaments continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norway boss Hege Riise, who had already lost former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg seconds before kick off due to a reported last minute injury, was quizzed on Hansen's comments in her post match press conference.

"I made an assessment of what we have been working on for a long time, ever since we arrived. These are things we will handle internally. There is a lot of frustration that didn't win. Caroline is entitled to be frustrated and entitled to express her option.

"Since I arrived in this position, I have always stated that the team is the most important thing" she told the press.