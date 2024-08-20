Federico Chiesa is a Barcelona transfer target. | Getty Images

One of Arsenal’s transfer targets is in the sights of Barcelona.

Arsenal got the 2024/25 Premier League season off to a positive start when they defeated Wolves by a score of 2-0 in their first outing of the campaign. What is happening around the Emirates Stadium today as the summer transfer window rages on?

Barcelona have joined the Gunners in the race to sign an attacking talent from Serie A - meanwhile, the Gunners have ‘agreed’ a deal to sign a goalkeeper from La Liga, but certain obstacles are currently standing in their way.

Barcelona enter race to sign Arsenal target Federico Chiesa

Previously, Arsenal had been linked with a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa - now, if they still wish to bring the Italian international on board, they will need to contend with Barcelona for his signature.

According to a report from Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona have recently made contact with the player’s agent to discuss the possibility of a move to the Nou Camp. Juventus are keen to move Chiesa on - so much so that they are allegedly willing to let the player go for as little as £13 million. His contract at the Old Lady is due to expire at the end of this season - as such, they do not want to risk losing him on a free transfer.

Arsenal ‘agree deal’ with Joan Garcia from Espanyol

Arsenal have a deal in place to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol as their new backup goalkeeper - however, the transfer will only go through if the Gunners can move Aaron Ramsdale on.

This is according to a report from HITC. Wolves are looking to bring Ramsdale on loan, as are Southampton and Nottingham Forest - but as things stand, nothing official has been confirmed. As such, a transfer for Garcia will remain on ice until the former Sheffield United goalkeeper’s situation is resolved.