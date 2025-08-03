Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeness has been rushed to hospital after bursting a vein during a charity golf event.

The 73-year-old was at an event near Bonn, Germany yesterday (August 2) when he suffered the burst vein and was taken for immediate medical attention.

It happened during the Green of 18 tournament at Miel Castle, roughly 270 miles from Munich.

Hoeness, a defining figure at Bayern for nearly five decades, made more than 250 appearances as a player before moving into the boardroom, where he spent 30 years as general manager and later served as club president.

Though he stepped down in 2019, he remains Bayern’s honorary president and a vocal presence at the club.

According to reports in Germany, Hoeness has been discharged and is said to be recovering well.

Hoeness recently came close to playing a pivotal role in bringing German star Florian Wirtz to Bayern. Wirtz’s father, Hans, recently revealed that Hoeness was instrumental in the club’s pursuit before the midfielder ultimately chose Liverpool.

Wirtz Sr said: “The situation with Bayern was difficult because Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge made incredible efforts and also clearly analysed the sporting possibilities.

“I have the greatest respect for Uli Hoeness and his lifetime achievements. After Florian's cruciate ligament tear in 2022, he selflessly helped us quickly get an appointment for the surgery in Innsbruck.

“We are still grateful to him for that. That's why the final phone call with Uli Hoeness was very difficult for me. We had spoken several times beforehand, so he was as objective and fair as I'd ever known him.

“But of course, he couldn't hide his disappointment. After all, he had personally worked hard to secure this transfer.”