Brazil and women's football icon Marta delivered a stirring speech to the next generation of footballers after her retirement from the international stage was confirmed following her country's shock exit from the FIFA World Cup.

Many had hoped for a more heroic end for the World Cup all-time leading goalscorer and Brazil, however, a 0-0 draw with Jamaica sealed their tournament fate as they exited the competition at the group stage.

The forward, full name Marta Vieira da Silva, had announced prior to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand that this would be her sixth and final World Cup but, despite the obvious heartbreak of an early exit, she delivered a stirring speech as she said farewell to a stage she has dominated on for so long.

"For me, that is the end, but it’s just the beginning for the others" said the 37-year-old as she spoke in the aftermath of the game.

"Continue supporting women’s football….I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play in another World Cup, hugely grateful - but for them (her teammates) it’s not over, for Brazil and the world continue to support, for Marta, that is the last World Cup…thank you" she added in an emotional speech.

She could be seen deep in conversation with Manchester City striker and Jamaica captain Bunny Shaw at the end of the game with many citing she was 'passing the torch' to the Women's Super League star.

The striker, who has scored a record 17 goals in the World Cup, has long been a pioneer of the women's game and has been one of the most loved players over the last two decades, playing club football for the likes of Rosengård, Santos and Orlando Pride.