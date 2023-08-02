The Lionesses progressed to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup with a 6-1 thrashing of China.

After two unconvincing displays down under, Sarina Wiegman's England side found their rhythm in the Syndey night as they demolished China 6-1.

Goals from Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and Lauren James gave the Lionesses a commanding half time lead and another goal from James alongside strikes from Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly handed England an impressive win that is sure to send out a warning sign to rival nations.

Jess Carter, Lauren Hemp and Katie Zelem were all handed starts ahead of the Ella Toone, Kelly and the injured Keira Walsh and the Dutch heach coach switched things up and it paid dividends as her side set up a mouthwatering clash with Nigeria in the last 16 of the competition.

Here are three things we learnt from England's victory over China:

In Sarina we trust - Wiegman is a tactical genius

Following England's narrow victory over Denmark, the talk of the Lionesses mainly centred around the loss of key player Keira Walsh. Who could replace the Barcelona star? Is she replaceable? How would Sarina remedy the loss of another big player?

In truth, we need not have worried and instead the mantra 'in Sarina we trust' we all we really needed. There's a reason the Dutch head coach is the highest paid coach at the tournament - she is the best - and we should have known she would have a plan.

Her decision to revert to a formation of three at the back added balance to the backline, gave Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly license to get forward and got players closer to Russo up top. It worked like a dream and was further proof that, under Wiegman, there's ALWAYS a plan.

Katie Zelem can step up if Keira Walsh is out of the tournament

Amid the chat of Walsh's injury, there had been calls to hand the Manchester United captain a chance in the defensive midfield role. However, with Zelem yet to start a game at international level, there was some concern over handing her a starting berth.

The Red Devils' skipper had an excellent season with her club side heading into the tournament and finally gained Wiegman's trust in the game against China as she handed a starting spot in the absence of the injured Walsh - and she really stepped up. The United captain had a pass succession rate of 88%, five recoveries, 13 passes into the final third, 100% accuracy with her long balls and won almost all of her duals.

Zelem was outstanding throughout, making the right pass every time, offering team mates an option throughout the game and looked like a player who can be vitally important to England in this tournament.

Lauren James performances will have opponents worried

Republic Of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn called her a "cheat code" following her display against Denmark - and the former Aston Villa midfielder upgraded that to "illegal" following her performance yesterday.