Everything you need to know about Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford will be hoping they can pick up where they left against Tottenham Hotspur after a superb 2-1 victory over Manchester City before the World Cup break. A 98th minute goal from Ivan Toney secured all three points for the Bees, leaving City five points from top spot.

Despite the victory, Brentford had failed to win in their previous four matches (D3 L1) and will be desperate for some consistency as they resume action next week. Meanwhile, Tottenham will be confident of claiming the three points despite an apparent decline in form. Antonio Conte’s side suffered defeats to Liverpool and Nottingham Forest last month, as well as conceding five goals to Bournemouth and Leeds United.

Thomas Frank’s side will be looking to defeat the odds as the two sides meet, having failed to beat Spurs since a 2-0 win in Division Two in 1948. However, they did hold the London club to a 0-0 draw back in April.

Here is everything you need to know about the Premier League match between Brentford and Spurs...

When is Brentford vs Spurs?

Brentford vs Tottenham is one of seven fixtures taking place on Boxing Day (Monday December 26). The match has been selected for the early kick-off, scheduled for 12:30pm.

Is Brentford vs Spurs on TV?

Yes, every Premier League match on Boxing Day will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. You will need a Prime membership to stream the games which will cost you £8.99 per month for a subscription which will give you access to all of Amazon’s features or you can pay just £5.99 per month if you only want to use the video package. You can also pay £95 per year for an annual subscription, which works out at £7.92 per month.

To stream the match you can access the Prime Video app on your television, Amazon devices, mobile, games consoles and other streaming media devices. Make sure to register your device on the Amazon website first.

Team news

Brentford

Brentford have struggled with injuries in recent months but the World Cup break has allowed a number of key players to regain their fitness ahead of Boxing Day’s clash. Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Shandon Baptiste (adductor), Pontus Jansson (thigh), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) and Aaron Hickey (ankle) could return to the fold on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ivan Toney’s availability remains unclear after he was charged with a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules after originally being charged with 232 last month. The striker featured in Brentford’s friendly with Wolfsburg at the weekend, however reports have claimed that the club are lining up a new striker in case Toney is hit with a significant ban. The 26-year-old’s situation could give Frank a selection headache ahead of Boxing Day.

Tottenham

Tottenham will be without Richarlison for their trip to Brentford after the forward sustained a thigh injury in Brazil’s quarter-final defeat to Croatia. Richarlison could be sidelined for up to six weeks and may return for their meeting with Fulham in January. Rodrigo Bentancur also returned from the World Cup with an injury, however he is unavailable for Boxing Day due to suspension anyway. Meanwhile, Oliver Skipp and Djed Spence both missed Spurs’ draw with Nice on Wednesday with illness but the pair are likely to have recovered before Monday.

