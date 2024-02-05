Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is confident that Manchester City possesses the capability to replicate their triumphant treble performance from last previous season.

Having clinched the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup, City etched their name in history as only the second English club to achieve such a feat.

Although many perceive last season's success as a one-off accomplishment, Frank believes that Pep Guardiola and his team have the potential to emulate the extraordinary achievement once again.

“They are flying at the moment, I think it is 10 wins and a draw in the last 11 games,” Frank said of City, who visit Brentford tonight (5 February). “They are on track for doing the undoable – winning the treble again. I don’t think any team in the world in history has won the treble twice as a club.

“It is still possible for them, of course they will not talk about it – Pep will say ‘no, no, no. One game at a time’. All that boring stuff like I do!"

Meanwhile, Guardiola believes City are coming up against an “exceptional player” in Ivan Toney, who scored twice when the Bees won at the Etihad Stadium last season.

Toney recently returned to action after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations. The 27-year-old forward has struck in both appearances since completing his suspension, and Guardiola is pleased to see such talent back on the field.

The manager said: “He’s an exceptional player. Not just with the long balls, with keeping (the ball) and set-pieces, with the penalties as a guarantee. For many things they can link with him and he’s an extraordinary player.

“I’m so happy he is back and hopefully that period is forgotten in his life and for his family. Exceptional players always are more than welcome in the Premier League.”

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Frank prior to the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City in May 2023 (Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tonight's clash is an intriguing one for a number of reasons. After Arsenal's victory over Liverpool yesterday, City lay five points behind Jurgen Klopp's league-leading team - though they have two games in hand.

Brentford beat champions City home and away in the Premier League last season. A loss for City would by no means knock them out of title contention, but a victory would certainly shore up their position and make things a little more comfortable.

Will Erling Haaland start?

Last week (31 January), Erling Haaland returned to action after almost two months out as defending champions Manchester City eased to a 3-1 win over struggling Burnley in the Premier League.

After missing 10 games with a bone injury, Haaland started the night on the bench and came on to replace Kevin De Bruyne in the 71st minute - himself making his first start since August.

Playing just 19 minutes of the game, Haaland's first attempt at goal was a mis-kick - hardly a headline-making comeback - and the 23-year old had no real major impact. It's clear Haaland's injury and the time away have had an effect.

So will the Norwegian striker - looking to add to the 19 goals in all competitions he has already scored this season and the remarkable 52 he netted last term - start for Manchester City tonight, or will he be kept on the bench once again?

Following City's 3-1 win over Burnley, Guardiola said he was pleased with the way Haaland led the line after coming on as a second-half substitute. Asked if the striker needed to be eased back in following the game, Guardiola said: “If it was 7-0 at half-time he would have played more minutes. If it was 0-0 maybe he wouldn’t have played a minute.

“I saw him sharp, the feeling that he was there. He didn’t have clear chances but he has three or four, and the moment when Jeremy (Doku) didn’t see him but he can score with his quality.

“It has been really good without him for the last two months but with him we are a better team and we are really pleased that he is back.”

Even in his brief appearance, Guardiola felt his influence on the team was clear. Speaking on 2 February, he said: “Every transition, every pass, all the players look at him. I know how important he is for us.

“We try for all the strikers to be happy, especially him, and it will depend how we play. If we play quite comfortable and good, he will get a lot of balls. This is what we want and after that he will do the rest.”

Asked if Haaland was now ready to start, Guardiola said at a press conference: “Yes, he’s ready. Everyone is ready right now because they are not injured as much. If they are on the bench, they are ready.”

How can I watch Brentford v Manchester City?

Brentford v Manchester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, through the Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HDR channels.