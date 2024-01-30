Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City fans are anticipating the return of prolific striker Erling Haaland as the team prepares to face struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday (31 January).

The Norwegian has been sidelined for nearly two months due to a foot injury, his first significant period of inactivity since joining City.

The 23-year-old had an impressive debut season with the club, scoring 52 goals, and had already found the net 19 times in the current campaign before sustaining the injury in early December.

Haaland's high tally of goals also make him an obvious choice for many Fantasy Premier League players' teams, with many opting to captain the star in a bid to rake in as many points as possible.

But will Haaland be available for squad selection in Gameweek 22, and will he return to the pitch to take on Vincent Kompany's side? Here is everything you need to know.

Erling Haaland ooks on from the from the substitutes bench prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on 7 January 2024 (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Will Haaland play against Burnley?

Haaland returned to training earlier this month, and is now at least likely to be included in the matchday squad to face the Clarets.

Manager Pep Guardiola has said: “Apparently he will be (available to be) selected. For the first time he is back. When we have all the squad, we are stronger, definitely and Erling is an important player for us, definitely.

“He has been out for two months, it is a long time, but he feels good. We have to train this afternoon but apparently tomorrow he will be with all of us.”

Guardiola faces one of his old players on Wednesday in Vincent Kompany, the title-winning former City captain who is now Burnley manager.

Since Kompany took charge at Burnley, they have played his old club twice, losing 6-0 away in last term’s FA Cup and 3-0 at home in August in their first top-flight match after promotion – with Haaland scoring five times across those games.

Will Haaland start against Burnley?

At the time of writing - just under three hours out from the Gameweek 22 deadline of 6pm on Tuesday 30 January - the Premier League app currently lists Haaland as being expected to play the game against Burnley.

Whether he will start the game, or play the full 90 minutes, remains to be seen. Depending on the striker's match fitness, Guardiola may opt for a gentle return for Haaland against a Burnley side that have found the going tough since returning to the top flight.

That being said, Guardiola is not expecting a straightforward contest. He said: “I have a lot of respect for Vinny. I know what he’s trying to do. Sometimes the results are good or bad but the team is alive. The results are tight so we have to prepare as well as possible.”

Will Kyle Walker play against Burnley?

Guardiola made clear that he would not be stripping Kyle Walker of the captaincy following revelations about the England defender’s private life. Walker was nominated as skipper earlier this season following a vote by the squad.

Asked if the 33-year-old would retain the armband, Guardiola said: “Absolutely because it’s a decision for the team and not mine.”

Guardiola refused to speak further about any matters concerning Walker. “I’m not going to talk about that, not at all,” he said. “I support him and (wife) Annie and his family and I don’t talk one word about personal issues of my players.”

How can I watch Manchester City v Burnley?