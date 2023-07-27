Burnley were crowned Championship winners at the end of last season

Championship winners Burnley are the focus of a new four part series which will be launched on Sky Documentaries this summer.

The documentary titled Mission to Burnley has been described by Sky Sports as an epic story about the dramatic rebirth of one of England’s most historic clubs.

The upcoming documentary will provide fans with behind the scenes footage of the inner workings of a football club whilst exploring the highs and lows of promotion and relegation from the Premier League.

But what can fans expect from the new Burnley documentary and what is the release date for the series?

Here is everything you need to know.

Mission to Burnley release date

Mission to Burnley will hit our screens on Thursday 10 August.

The Clarets will begin their season the following day when they host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at Turf Moor.

How to watch Mission to Burnley

Vincent Kompany guided Burnley to promotion in his first season. (Getty Images)

The four-part series Mission to Burnley will be available for fans to watch on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

The documentary has been made by the makers of The Four Year Plan and The United Way.

What to expect from the new Burnley documentary

Mission to Burnley is a four-part documentary series which features manager Vincent Kompany and chairman Alan Pace.

The series offers a behind the scenes look at the club and its history and the challenges facing the club’s owners.

Fans will be given access to the boardroom, dressing room and inner workings of the club from Burnley’s relegation to the Championship to their immediate return to the top-flight.

Pace said: “It’s been a truly unforgettable year, full of stratospheric highs, some daunting lows and everything in between. I’m delighted AD Hoc and Sky have been there to capture this incredible journey, in all its emotion, depth and passion.”

He added: “At its heart it’s a story of family, faith, friendship and of course football, set during an amazing time, in a great town and of course led by a very special manager in Vincent Kompany.”

Burnley are the second Premier League club to launch a documentary this summer and Newcastle United are also releasing a series on Amazon Prime to reflect on their recent success in the Premier League.

Who are the owners of Burnley football club?

Burnley have been owned by an American consortium called ALK Capital since December 2020.

ALK Capital is a leading US management firm specialising in investments in the sports and media sectors.

Alan Pace is the club’s chairman and he works closely with partners Stuart Hunt and Mike Smith.

The Clarets suffered relegation in their first full season in charge of the football club and they replaced Sean Dyche with Mike Jackson on 15 April 2022.

