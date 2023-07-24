Shaka Hislop collapsed live on air while working for ESPN

Former Newcastle United and West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop is conscious and receiving medical attention after collapsing live on air.

The 54-year-old was covering a pre-season friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan on Sunday 23 July when he stumbled and fell to the ground next to fellow presenter Dan Thomas.

In the aftermath of the incident Thomas immediately called for assistance and the channel cut for a commercial break.

But what is the latest on Shaka Hislop’s condition and what contributed to his collapse?

Here is everything you need to know

What happened to Shaka Hislop?

Shaka Hislop played for the likes of West Ham, Portsmouth and Newcastle during a successful career. (Getty Images)

Shaka Hislop collapsed live on air during a pre-match interview in the build up to a game between Real Madrid and AC Milan.

The former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper has worked as a commentator for ESPN’s soccer coverage since his retirement from football in 2007.

Whilst speaking to his broadcasting partner Dan Thomas, Hislop staggered backwards and forwards before collapsing to the ground. This caused immediate concern amongst the crew and coverage was instantly cut as people rushed to his aid.

In an update at half-time, Thomas confirmed that Hislop was in a stable condition.

Thomas said: “That (the first half) was of course very much secondary to what happened ahead of the game. Obviously my mate Shaka is not here, but as it stands, it’s good news.”

Thomas added: “He’s conscious, he’s talking, I think he’s a little bit embarrassed about it all. He apologised profusely, not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.”

What caused Shaka Hislop to collapse?

Temperatures in California were reported to be around 30C, but it is unclear if the heat was a factor in Shaka Hislop’s collapse.

Thomas explained that it was currently far too early to make a diagnosis.

He said: “Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live.”

Thomas added: “We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK. Thank you for all your love, and as it stands, it looks like Shaka’s going to be alright.”

How have people reacted to the incident?

Football fans quickly took to social media to wish Shaka Hislop well.

One fan tweeted: “That Shaka Hislop video is really really scary, I hope he’s okay and makes a full and swift recovery. We are all with you Shaka.”

Former Newcastle sponsor Fun88 tweeted: “Sending our sincere best to Shaka Hislop who fainted live-on-air last night. Truly one of football’s good guys.”

Labour politician Chi Onwurah added: “Sending best wishes for a speedy and full recovery to #nufc and anti-racist legend Shaka Hislop following his collapse last night. I am pleased to hear that he is now conscious and responding.”

Shaka Hislop enjoyed a successful career as a goalkeeper from 1992 to 2007, which mainly saw him play in England’s top two divisions.