Where Celtic's Borussia Dortmund humiliation ranks in worst Champions League defeats - Liverpool record intact
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Last night saw Celtic suffer a 7-1 demolition job at the hands of Borussia Dortmund - it was a night to forget for Celts fans, as their defence was opened up with alarming regularity.
Speaking to the press after the game, Rodgers said: “It was a tough watch, to be honest. We weren’t quite at our best and [Dortmund] showed why they’re a top, top team.
“We didn’t get the start that we wanted. I felt that every single mistake that we made got punished and that’s the level [that we were playing at]. Every moment that they had seemed to end up in the back of the net. It just didn’t quite fall for us. At this level away from home against a top team, you need to be at your highest level and we weren’t.”
While it was a damning loss, it was not the biggest defeat in Champions League history. Celtic's defeat is far from the worst - there are two sides who have lost 8-0 in previous campaigns - while a bigger number of sides have lost by seven goals. Let’s take a look at some of the widest margins from the competition since its inception in 1992 [via UEFA].
Biggest wins/losses in Champions League history
Eight goal margin of victory
8-0: Liverpool vs Beşiktaş, 06/11/2007
8-0: Real Madrid vs Malmö, 08/12/2015
Seven goal margin of victory:
9-2: Bayern München v GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24
7-0: Juventus vs Olympiacos, 10/12/2003
7-0: Arsenal vs Slavia Praha, 23/10/2007
0-7: Žilina vs Marseille, 03/11/2010
7-0: Valencia vs Genk, 23/11/2011
7-0: Bayern München vs Basel, 13/03/2012
0-7: BATE Borisov vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 21/10/2014
7-0: Bayern München vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 11/03/2015
7-0: Barcelona vs Celtic, 13/09/2016
0-7: Maribor vs Liverpool, 17/10/2017
7-0: Liverpool vs Spartak Moskva, 06/12/17
7-0: Manchester City vs Schalke, 12/03/19