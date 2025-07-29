Charlton Athletic has confirmed the heartbreaking death of a young academy player.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Ade-Oduwale was just 10 years old when he died, with the League One club paying tribute to their talented footballer on social media.

Ade-Oduwale was a “cherished” member of the under-10s team, the club said, with plans already underway to honour the youngster somehow in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the club said: “Ethan’s smile, energy and enthusiasm for football will always be remembered by his teammates and the staff within the academy.

“From the moment he stepped onto a football pitch at Sparrows Lane, his desire to succeed spread across every session and his love of football will forever be remembered.

“A shining example of what football should look like for any young player with his love of the ball, teammates and respect of all those who came across, Ethan will be sorely missed by all.”

Under-10s manager Tom Pell added: “Everyone within Charlton Athletic’s academy is absolutely devastated to find out the news of Ethan’s tragic passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On behalf of everyone within the academy, we are sending our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences to Ethan’s parents Adeola and Esther and the rest of Ethan’s family and friends.

“In due course, we will share information on our plans to pay tribute to Ethan across the academy to ensure that he is always remembered.

“We kindly ask for the privacy of his family, his teammates and the staff be respected during this truly difficult time.

“His beaming smile will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Ethan.”