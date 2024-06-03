Enzo Maresca has been appointed as the new manager of Chelsea. Picture: Getty Images

Enzo Marseca replaces Maurico Pochettino at Chelsea, who left by mutual consent after just one season

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca on a five year contract with the option of an extra year. The Italian replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who left the Blues by mutual consent on 21 May after just one season in which the club finished sixth.

Maresca, who led Leicester to the Championship title and an immediate Premier League return last season, said: “To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity. I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Maresca worked as a youth team coach and scout for Serie B side Ascoli and Italian giants AC Milan before arriving as elite development coach at Manchester City in 2020. After successfully guiding young starlets such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to the Premier League Development League title, he was given his first taste of management with Italian side Parma but was dismissed after just 180 days with a run of just four victories in 14 matches.

Undeterred, Maresca returned to the Manchester City coaching team, this time as assistant manager to Guardiola in an unprecedented period of success where the club won a treble - including a first ever Champions League.

This spell earned him a second chance in management with Leicester City where he was named Championship Manager of the Month on four occasions en route to winning the league title with an impressive 97 points ahead of the likes of Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leeds United.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, said: “We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

“Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him.”