Sons of Premier League legends who have signed for top football clubs - including Chelsea and Manchester United stars
Manchester United have caught the eye by signing Silva Mexes, son of former Roma and AC Milan defender Philippe Mexes, on a permanent deal from Ipswich Town.
Today, we’ll be looking a few others sons of famous of footballers who have been signed to Premier League outfits in the past - before we begin, can you think of any?
Alex Bruce
We’ll start things off with the son of Steve Bruce - Alex played under his father at several clubs whilst Steve was a manager, and earned a reputation as a stout-hearted defender.
Spending time in Manchester United’s youth academy, Alex spent most of his time in the EFL playing for clubs such as Birmingham City, Leeds United and Hull City.
Charlie Savage
The youngest player on the list, Charlie Savage is the son of Robbie - while Robbie has become more of a figure of fun in the world of football than a bona fide ‘legend’, he still made plenty of Premier League appearances and was part of the famous Class of ‘92.
Charlie came up through Manchester United’s academy, but never made an appearance for the Red Devils’ senior team in the Premier League - currently, the 21-year-old plies his trade for Reading in League One.
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard is one of two players on this list who has usurped the career set in place by his father. He is one of the most decorated midfielders in Premier League history, won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League.
His father, also called Frank, spent a whopping 18 seasons with West Ham United, winning two FA Cups along the way - he also picked up a pair of caps for England.
Erling Haaland
One of football’s global superstars in the modern era, Erling Haaland is the son of Alfie Haaland. Like his son, Alfie also played for Manchester City, making 38 Premier League appearances for the Sky Blues.
Haaland has set the Premier League on fire ever since he joined City in 2022. Since then, the Norwegian has gone on to score 63 goals in 66 Premier League appearances.