Frank Lampard is one of many who followed in family footsteps.Image: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images

Here’s a look at some Premier League footballers who have legendary fathers in the game.

Manchester United have caught the eye by signing Silva Mexes, son of former Roma and AC Milan defender Philippe Mexes, on a permanent deal from Ipswich Town.

Today, we’ll be looking a few others sons of famous of footballers who have been signed to Premier League outfits in the past - before we begin, can you think of any?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Bruce

We’ll start things off with the son of Steve Bruce - Alex played under his father at several clubs whilst Steve was a manager, and earned a reputation as a stout-hearted defender.

Spending time in Manchester United’s youth academy, Alex spent most of his time in the EFL playing for clubs such as Birmingham City, Leeds United and Hull City.

Charlie Savage

The youngest player on the list, Charlie Savage is the son of Robbie - while Robbie has become more of a figure of fun in the world of football than a bona fide ‘legend’, he still made plenty of Premier League appearances and was part of the famous Class of ‘92.

Charlie came up through Manchester United’s academy, but never made an appearance for the Red Devils’ senior team in the Premier League - currently, the 21-year-old plies his trade for Reading in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is one of two players on this list who has usurped the career set in place by his father. He is one of the most decorated midfielders in Premier League history, won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League.

His father, also called Frank, spent a whopping 18 seasons with West Ham United, winning two FA Cups along the way - he also picked up a pair of caps for England.

Erling Haaland

One of football’s global superstars in the modern era, Erling Haaland is the son of Alfie Haaland. Like his son, Alfie also played for Manchester City, making 38 Premier League appearances for the Sky Blues.