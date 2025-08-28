Chelsea star set for £38m exit as personal terms agreed with new club after falling down pecking order
The French forward has accepted a five-year contract, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Milan now negotiating directly with Chelsea to seal the transfer.
Nkunku has already given his approval for the switch, leaving the clubs to finalise the deal.
According to the Sun, the fee could reach somewhere in the region of £38m, once add-ons are negotiated.
Injuries wrecked the 27-year-old’s debut season in the Premier League, and he never managed to regain the form that made him a standout at RB Leipzig.
Add Chelsea’s constant managerial changes and heavy competition for attacking spots, and Nkunku’s chances of establishing himself faded quickly.
Posting on X, transfer guru Romano said: “Christopher Nkunku and AC Milan, the agreement on a five-year deal is done. Nkunku wants Milan and talks with Chelsea are underway, continuing today.”