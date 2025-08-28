Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku is closing in on a move away from Stamford Bridge after agreeing personal terms with a new club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nkunku has already given his approval for the switch, leaving the clubs to finalise the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Sun, the fee could reach somewhere in the region of £38m, once add-ons are negotiated.

Injuries wrecked the 27-year-old’s debut season in the Premier League, and he never managed to regain the form that made him a standout at RB Leipzig.

Add Chelsea’s constant managerial changes and heavy competition for attacking spots, and Nkunku’s chances of establishing himself faded quickly.

Posting on X, transfer guru Romano said: “Christopher Nkunku and AC Milan, the agreement on a five-year deal is done. Nkunku wants Milan and talks with Chelsea are underway, continuing today.”