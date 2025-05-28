Chelsea are hoping to cap off a solid Premier League campaign by taking home some European silverware this evening.

Tonight (May 28) the Blues will take on Real Betis in the Conference League final. The game, being held at Stadion Miejski in Wroclaw, Poland, is manager Enzo Maresca’s only chance of bringing a trophy back to Stamford Bridge this season.

Maresca is confident that his squad - the youngest in Premier League history - is more than capable of lifting the trophy, although they will have to overcome an in-form team managed by ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini to do so.

Speaking ahead of the game, Maresca said: “In our bad moments in February and March when we dropped points many people were talking, and from our point of view they were not talking in the right way. Yes we are young, yes we are the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League, but at the same time they are men.

“So I also use that criticism to say guys, [the final] is a chance that we can say that we are not young, we are mature enough, we can compete and we can do the right things.”

But how will Maresca line up his team against Betis tonight? We asked ChatGPT to predict the starting XI - which it also believes is Chelsea’s strongest team on paper.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK - Filip Jorgensen

The regular choice in this competition.

RB - Reece James

Club captain, finally back from injury.

CB - Trevoh Chalobah

Likely to start due to recent form.

CB - Levi Colwill

Scored the winner against Nottingham Forest.

LB - Marc Cucurella

Expected to start on the left.

CDM - Moises Caicedo

Tasked with containing Isco.

CDM - Enzo Fernandez

Aleady contributed a goal and six assists in the Conference League.

Provides pace and creativity.

Key playmaker who has been rested in earlier rounds.

Adds width and flair.

The obvious choice to lead the line.