Crystal Palace eye 'move' for 26-year-old impressing in the EFL this summer

Bristol City are currently eyeing a place in the Championship play-offs. They are sat in 8th place in the table and are only two points off the top six.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are positioned in 13th place in the Premier League. Oliver Glasner was appointed as their manager in February last year and has been in charge at Selhurst Park for 12 months.

The Eagles lost 2-1 at home to Everton last time out. They will want to bounce back from that disappointing loss this weekend against Fulham.

Crystal Palace eye Ross McCrorie

Crystal Palace are eyeing a ‘move’ for Bristol City defender Ross McCrorie this summer, according to a report by The Press and Journal. The Eagles have identified the second tier man as a potential addition for the next transfer window.

McCrorie, 26, can play in midfield or at full-back as well if needed. This versatility makes him a useful member of Liam Manning’s side.

He joined the Robins back in 2023 and he has been an important asset for his current club. The Scotland international has made 38 appearances for them in all competitions and is under contract at Ashton Gate until 2026, with an option of a further year on top of that.

The South Ayrshire-born man rose up through the academy ranks at Rangers and was a regular for them at various different youth levels as a youngster. He went on to play 55 matches for the Gers in his early career and was also loaned out away from Ibrox at Ayr United, Dumbarton, Portsmouth and Aberdeen to get some experience under his belt away from Glasgow.

The latter snapped him up on a permanent basis and he was given the green light to leave full-time. He then went on to play 115 matches for the Dons and chipped in with eight goals.

Bristol City then lured McCrorie down the border to England and he hasn’t looked back since. They could now face a battle to keep hold of him later this year amid links to Crystal Palace.

Bristol City latest

Bristol City drew 1-1 away at Cardiff City last time out. They are in a strong position to make a push for promotion if they can stay consistent.

After signing for the Robins a couple of years ago, McCrorie said at the time: “There is ambition at the club to progress, and for myself, it’s a new challenge and I think it’s a good fit. The team’s aggressive, plays on the front foot and I like playing in a team that plays that way – it was a big factor in coming to the club.

“I’ve met some of the staff and they’ve been great. They’ve made me feel welcome from the minute I walked in the building and I’m just really looking forward to getting started.”

They are back in action on Friday night against Middlesbrough. Their upcoming opponents have seen their form slump recently and have lost five of their last six.