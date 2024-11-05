It’s always the quiet ones that end up getting the biggest laughs.

That was certainly true on Sky Sports last night (November 4) after a cheeky comment from retired footballer Dimitar Berbatov had fellow pundit Jamie Carragher practically falling about laughing.

It came during their analysis of Fulham’s victory over Brentford, after a last-minute goal from winger Harry Wilson sealed the win for the Cottagers. Antonee Robinson swung in a cross in the dying moments of the game, which the Welshman got himself onto the end of.

Harry Wilson scored the winner for Fulham in the final seconds of the game against Brentford last night. | Getty Images

Talking about the game afterwards, Berbatov was waxing lyrical about Fulham’s winner when he made a comment that left the studio roaring with laughter.

The former Man United and Tottenham striker said: “It’s a good cross from Robinson and then in that position, in that free space, he [Wilson] just connects with the ball - you cannot save that. By that point it’s crazy man, it’s unbelievable, look at that passion [from manager Marco Silva] because he knew they needed to get that goal and deserve it.

“I’ll tell you something... these are the type of games where, you know, after the game babies are made.”

Cue raucous laughter from former Liverpool defender Carragher, who played 508 games for the Reds and almost lost his balance as he fell backwards with amusement.