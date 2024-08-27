Bournemouth are close to signing Kepa from Chelsea. | AFP via Getty Images

Bournemouth will soon confirm the signing of a goalkeeper from Chelsea.

We are just three days away from deadline day on August 30. Time is running thin for clubs in the Premier League - who is looking to make a splash before the bell tolls for last transfer orders?

Bournemouth are on the cusp of landing a major coup, as they looking to snap up a Chelsea goalkeeper - meanwhile, Crystal Palace are ‘leading the chase’ to sign an Arsenal striker after one of their rivals pulled out of contention to sign him this summer.

Bournemouth set to complete deal to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea

Bournemouth are looking to sign a new goalkeeper - and they have Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga in their sights. The Cherries are looking to bring him on board as part of a loan deal - there is no clause in his contract that will allow them to sign the Spanish international on a permanent basis.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Kepa to Bournemouth, deal done and medical tests ongoing now at AFCB ground! Kepa signs one more year of contract at Chelsea now valid until June 2026 and joins Bournemouth on loan until July. Agreement done between all parties.”

Crystal Palace ‘lead’ race to sign Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace are now the favourites to land Eddie Nketiah’s signature from Arsenal this summer, according to a recent report from ESPN. Previously, Nottingham Forest had reached a deal with the Gunners to sign the former Leeds United loanee, but the move collapses as the two parties could not agree on personal terms.

Forest had offered Arsenal around £30 million - Palace are looking to do the same, in the form of a £25 million initial fee with an extra £5 million in add-ons. He had also been in talks with Marseille, but these have since subsided.