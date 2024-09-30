Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla has been released from hospital after suffering what was thought to be an anaphylactic shock.

The 30-year-old played the first half of the William Hill Premiership match at Dens Park but collapsed in the dressing room and was taken to the city’s Ninewells Hospital, where he remained for tests.

In a post on X earlier this afternoon (September 30), Dundee said: “The club are pleased to update that Mo Sylla has been released from hospital and is recovering at home. After medical investigation, it is believed that Mo went into anaphylactic shock at half-time during Saturday’s match against Aberdeen.

“Mo will continue to be monitored by the Dundee FC medical team.”

The game against Kilmarnock eventually ended 3-3 in a 3-3 draw.

Speaking after the match, Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “It wasn’t a nice thing to see. Mo took a turn at half-time. The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there.”