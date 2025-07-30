Dutch journalist drops bombshell as Feyenoord winger snubs Leeds United switch

Fans of a newly-promoted Premier League side have had their transfer market woes made worse by a Dutch journalist.

Leeds United have been chasing the signature of Brazilian winger Igor Paixao. The 25-year-old has been plying his trade in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord, and impressed under manager Robin van Persie.

Last season, he racked up 18 goals and 19 assists over the course of 47 matches, and a big move seemed to be inevitable.

Now, Paixao has turned his nose up at a move to Leeds United, in favour of a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille. It comes after Leeds higher-ups met with the winger and even outlined their plans for the coming season.

But a deal has since been reached for the Brazilian to move to the Stade Velodrome instead.

Following news of his transfer, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has poured salt into the wounds of Leeds supporters.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, he said: “Leeds might end up playing relegation football - you don’t say that out loud as a player when you’re in talks with a club.

“But Marseille are guaranteed Champions League football. He’s already made a name for himself there; that’s a major stage he wants to be on, and maybe he can even take another step up from there.

“I wouldn’t rule that out. He was by far the best player in the Netherlands this season.”