Ederson has completed a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce following eight “amazing” years at Manchester City.

The Brazilian also won the Golden Glove award three times.

Speaking to Manchester City’s website, Ederson said: “I leave incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times.

“Under Pep [Guardiola], we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing.

“I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together.

“Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club.”

Man City have yet to officially announce the arrival of Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma, although a deal worth around £25.9m was reportedly agreed with Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day,

Ederson becomes the latest familiar Premier League name to sign for Fenerbahce this summer, joining former Aston Villa pair Marco Asensio and Jhon Duran and ex-West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Fenerbahce are looking for a new manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked last Friday, two days after the club failed to qualify for the league phase of the Champions League following defeat to Benfica in the play-off round.