After 122 minutes of 0-0, it looked as if the League One play-off finals were heading in a similar vain to both the League Two and Championship play-off finals.

Substitions took place as the both Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley prepared for a penalty shoot-out to determine who would reach next year’s Championship season. However, just when the commentators had started discussing the penalties, Josh Windass finally found the back of the net and secured promotion for Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barnsley were forced to play the majority of the second half with ten men after Adam Phillips was sent off for a straight end following a poor challenge on the Owls’ Lee Gregory and they lasted nearly the entirety of the remaining time fine.

Sheffield Wednesday amassed 96 points this season but had been unable to secure automatic promotion after Plymouth and Ipswich took the two spots. However, they will now join their former League One colleagues in the second tier of English football when the 2023/24 season starts.

Wednesday were last in the Championship in 2020 but suffered relegation after finishing in 24th position. They had enjoyed nearly ten years in the second tier of EFL previously and will now head back up.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, goalscorer Windass said: “It’s one of the fan bases in the country. I’ve played for a couple of big clubs but look at this, it’s unbelievable.

Advertisement

Advertisement