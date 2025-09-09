England beat Serbia 5-0 in World Cup qualifier in Belgrade

England's Marcus Rashford scoring his sides fifth goal from the penalty spot during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Group K match at Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

England have beaten Serbia 5-0 in their World Cup qualifier in Belgrade this evening.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's Marcus Rashford scored his sides fifth goal from the penalty spot, sealing his side’s convincing win against Serbia this evening (September 9). Fans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Group K match at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade witnessed as Thomas Tuchel’s side trounce the competition 5-0.

The game was briefly paused after a laser pen was shone in Ezri Konsa’s face. The Aston Villa defender recoiled in the 38th minute when a green light from the crowd was directed at his head. It came shortly after another pen appeared to be shone at Reece James as he lined up a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced French referee Clement Turpin stopped the game and went to speak to the fourth official. Shortly after the resumption, there was a message over the public address system which warned fans against the use of laser pens and other pyrotechnics.

England's Marcus Rashford scoring his sides fifth goal from the penalty spot during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Group K match at Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

England were 2-0 up at the time thanks to Harry Kane and Noni Madueke’s efforts and Konsa went on to have the last laugh as his first international goal after the break made it 3-0.

The Football Association of Serbia look set for more trouble as a result of their fans’ behaviour. With the attendance at the Stadion Rajko Mitic reduced by 15 per cent for the game due to previous bad behaviour another sanction could be on the way.

The riot police were forced to enter the stands midway through the second half after fans began chanting anti-government songs while there were also chants related to Kosovo throughout the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, England’s giant step towards World Cup qualification began with Harry Kane’s headed opener, quickly followed by Noni Madueke’s impressive first international goal. Ezri Konsa opened his England account in the second half, as did fellow defender Marc Guehi after turning home the free-kick that followed Nikola Milenkovic’s sending-off for a foul on Kane.

Substitute Marcus Rashford added a fifth from the spot at the silenced Rajko Mitic Stadium, before tempers flared in the stands and fans called for boss Dragan Stojkovic to leave.

The result in Belgrade meant Tuchel’s side increased their stranglehold on the top of Group K, moving seven points clear of second-placed Albania with three to play.