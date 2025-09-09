Erling Haaland needed stitches after a bizarre accident while on international duty.

The Manchester City striker took to social media to let fans know about his injury - although seemed to be in good spirits with it.

Fresh from scoring the winner in Thursday’s 1-0 friendly victory over Finland, Haaland was struck in the face when the luggage door of Norway’s team bus swung open outside the squad’s hotel.

The 25-year-old was left bleeding from cuts to his lip and chin and required three stitches from team doctor Ola Sand.

Haaland later posted a selfie of his stitched-up mouth on Instagram, with a caption that said: “Just got banged out by a bus door. Three stitches.”

Fans piled in with lighthearted replies, with one asking who had punched him. When one supporter named Martin Odegaard, Haaland replied with a post that simply said: “Correct.”

Despite the freak knock, Haaland is not expected to miss Norway’s upcoming World Cup qualifier, and should be available for selection when Man City take on Manchester United this weekend (Sunday, September 14).

His goal against Finland extended his international record to 43 goals in 44 appearances.