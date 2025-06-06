England international set for Marseille move after turning down Spurs and West Ham

An England international who has featured heavily for the Three Lions in the past 12 months is on the move.

Midfielder Angel Gomes has earned himself four caps for England since breaking into the squad last year, and despite not racking up any goals or assists he has built a reputation as a progressive but dependable player.

Now, despite attracting interest from Premier League clubs, the 24-year-old has opted to remain in Ligue 1, having been at Lille LOSC since 2020 (albeit with a loan spell at Boavista in 2020/21).

A former Manchester United academy graduate, Gomes was being touted with a move to either Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham, with both clubs holding talks with the Englishman.

Instead, Gomes has opted to join Marseille, who finished second in Ligue 1 last season behind Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Taking to Instagram to confirm his departure, he said: “After four unforgettable years at LOSC Lille, it's time for me to say goodbye. This club has been more than just a team - it's been a family, a home, and a place that has shaped me both on and off the pitch.

“Like any journey, there were ups and downs, highs and lows, but I'm truly grateful to my teammates and the fans for sticking with me throughout.

“I'm proud of what we achieved together and thankful for every moment.

“To the fans - thank you for your amazing support and for believing in me. I will forever be grateful. I always gave everything I had for the badge and for all of you.”