£17m striker wanted by both Leeds United and Brighton after 22-goal season

Brighton will have to battle it out with a newly-promoted Premier League side to secure the services of a new striker.

With Leeds manager Daniel Farke wasting no time in drawing up his shopping list, a new striker appears to be his main focus ahead of the summer transfer window. A handful of names are reportedly on his shortlist, including Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson or Everton forward Beto.

But another player Farke is keen to add to his squad is Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) forward Promise David. The 23-year-old Canadian has shot onto the radars of Premier League clubs with his performances this season, having scored 22 goals in 40 games across all competitions, racking up five assists in the process.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, both Leeds and Brighton are “very interested” in David, who is also being touted with a move to high-flying French side LOSC Lille. However, they may struggle to reach the £17m price tag that has been set on the Canadian striker, paving the way for a Premier League switch.

Following David’s performance this season, USG are preparing to offer him a new contract, with both a larger salary and a release clause, which would become active next summer.

Brighton are keen on David as a potential replacement for Brazilian striker Joao Pedro, who has garnered the affections of Premier League champions Liverpool. They also have an advantage in that owner Tony Bloom is a majority shareholder at USG.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are gearing up for an expensive summer, hoping to sign the right players to avoid being relegated straight back to the Championship. This season, all three newly-promoted sides - Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City - finished in the bottom three.