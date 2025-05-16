Leeds have issued a statement distancing captain Ethan Ampadu from a photo of his son wearing a Galatasaray kit.

The club said the Wales defender was “sensitive to” the potential impact of the picture, which was posted by his former partner, on the families of supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were murdered in Istanbul in 2000 on the eve of a UEFA Cup game against the Turkish side.

The statement said: “Leeds are aware of an image circulating online of Ethan Ampadu’s son. Ethan separated from his partner several months ago and has no responsibility for the image in question. Ethan is aware of and sensitive to the tragic loss within the Loftus and Speight families.

“The club asks for Ethan’s privacy to be respected in what is a difficult time for him personally. Our captain has been a leader on and off the pitch this season, demonstrating his commitment to the club, its history, and the broader Leeds community.

“Ethan has the full support of everybody at Leeds. The club will be making no further comment.”

Leeds United have secured promotion back to the Premier League for next season, having won the Championship title with 100 points, losing just four matches. However, rumours have been circulating that manager Daniel Farke will be sacked this summer, in favour of a manager with a better track record in the top flight.

Ampadu himself has played 32 games in all competitions for Leeds this season, as well as two matches for Wales. He has spent October and November last year sidelined with a knee injury.