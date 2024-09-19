Manchester United could look to re-sign Angel Gomes. | Getty Images

Three massive Premier League clubs are looking to sign an England midfielder.

The 2024/25 Champions League kicked off this week - Liverpool picked up a big win over AC Milan, while Manchester City were held to a draw by Inter Milan. In the meantime, what is happening in the Premier League rumour mill today?

A slew of clubs in the Premier League, including Manchester United and Newcastle United, have been linked with a move for a young player in Lee Carsley’s England setup - meanwhile, a rising star at Aston Villa has penned a new long-term deal with the club.

Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham interested in Angel Gomes

A trio of Premier League giants - Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham - are interested in a move for England and LOSC Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, according to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT.

He has played for United in the past - they released him back in 2020. This could play a role in Gomes’ final decision - he may feel that he has unfinished business at Old Trafford. Previously, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the player.

Kadan Young signs new Aston Villa contract

One of Aston Villa’s most promising prospects, Kadan Young, has signed a new deal with the Villans. The length of his new deal is unclear, but it is said to be ‘long-term’.

Speaking in an interview feature on Villa’s official club website, academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted Kadan has signed a new long-term contract. Over the past couple of seasons, he has trained regularly with the first team and has also been involved in matchday squads.

“This is a well-deserved recognition for his development, which the first team have endorsed and supported. We will look forward to seeing Kadan develop over the coming seasons and hopefully develop into a first-team player for many years to come.”