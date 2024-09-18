Who is Stoke City’s new head coach? | Getty Images

Stoke City have appointed a new manager.

Stoke City did not wait around to appoint a new manager in the wake of Steven Schumacher’s sacking. Just two days after they relieved the former Plymouth Argyle boss of his duties, they signed a new head coach - Narcis Pelach.

Pelach, born in Spain, is no stranger to English football. He joined Huddersfield Town’s coaching team in 2020 - he also led the Terriers as interim head coach on two occasions in 2022 and 2023. He was the assistant manager to Carlos Corberan - as such, Potters fans can expect something similar to his setup.

He has been a permanent head coach in the past, but this is first job of that ilk in England. Previously, the 36 year old has managed Figueres and Peralada - he was also the assistant manager at Girona between 2019 and 2020. Before taking on the Stoke job, he had occupied the role of assistant manager at Norwich City.

On Stoke’s official club website, sporting director Jon Walters said: “Across the extensive dialogue I’ve had across football, including at the highest levels of the game, Narcís is one of the most respected and sought-after coaches around.

“He is exceptionally driven and meticulous and will drive those same standards from everyone around him at the Club. Having been a Head Coach in Spain from the age of 25, it was always something Narcís was going to get back to, and he has been patient about selecting the right opportunity.

“We are delighted that – after talking to John [Coates] and myself – Narcís was excited by the opportunity to represent a club with a talented young squad, a passionate fanbase and ambitious plans for the future.

“There is no doubt in our minds that Narcís will enjoy a successful career as a Head Coach and are excited to give him the opportunity to make that a reality at Stoke City.”