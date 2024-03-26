Gareth Southgate is hopeful several of his England players can strengthen their bids for a place in his Euro 2024 Finals squad when his side face Belgium on Tuesday.

The likes of Anthony Gordon, Ezra Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo all made appearances in Saturday’s narrow defeat against Brazil and Southgate has admitted he is looking forward to seeing the Three Lions go in against another strong opponent at Wembley.

Speaking to BBC Five Live after Saturday’s defeat, the England said: “We deliberately took two really high-level games and of course we’ve had to put out a very different team to the one we might have envisaged. So, we’ve still learned an awful lot ahead of the summer that’s really important. You know, some of these boys are pushing for starting positions, some are pushing for places in the squad. You need to see them against that sort of level of opposition to see if they’re going to be able to excel in the summer.”

Southgate will be without defensive duo Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker after injuries forced their return to Manchester United and Manchester City respectively and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is also back with his club after picking up a knock.

Ivan Toney seems to be a confirmed starter after Ollie Watkins was given the nod in the defeat against Brazil - but who could join the Brentford striker in the starting eleven? We have put together a leaked XI based on various reports of who could line-up on Tuesday night.

1 . GK: Aaron Ramsdale It is a straight choice between Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale in goal - and the Arsenal man could get the nod after Pickford played the entire 90 minutes of Saturday's defeat against Brazil.

2 . RB: Ezri Konsa Konsa seems increasingly likely to make his first senior start for England after Kyle Walker withdrew from the squad after picking up an injury at the weekend.

3 . CB: John Stones Stones was one of England's best performers against Brazil and could keep his place for Tuesday's game.