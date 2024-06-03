England are at St James’ Park for the first of two Euro 2024 warm-up games.

Gareth Southgate has handed Eberechi Eze a first England start for tonight’s friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina with just days until the final 26-man squad is confirmed.

England’s preparation for this summer’s European Championships in Germany kick into gear at St James’ Park this evening with a warm-up friendly against Bosnia. Southgate’s side then host Iceland at Wembley on Friday before jetting off and so the next two games will provide an insight as to who will be on the plane.

Southgate is without several of his 33-man provisional squad for this evening’s friendly, including defender Harry Maguire who has picked up a calf injury and is a doubt for the opening group stage game against Serbia. Luke Shaw (hamstring), Anthony Gordon (ankle), Bukayo Saka and (groin) are also absent this evening through injury while players from Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid arrived late, following domestic and European cup finals.

With a number of big names missing, Southgate has opted to give starts to a number of fringe players, the most notable of which is Eze who will be in an England starting line-up for the first time. The Crystal Palace star has been rewarded for a fine end-of-season spell and will operate behind Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, with Jarrod Bowen and Cole Palmer on either wing.

Behind him, Trent Alexander-Arnold looks to have been given the nod in central midfield, partnering with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. Eze’s Palace teammate, Marc Guehi, has filled the void left by the injured Maguire and stars alongside Lewis Dunk in central defence.

Kieran Trippier will captain the side at St James’ Park - home of his football at club level - and looks to be at left-back with Ezri Konsa on the right. Jordan Pickford is in goal.

Southgate will hope to welcome back the aforementioned group of senior players before cutting the squad form 33 to 26, but admits there are doubts over the fitness of several players and decisions will have to be taken closer to the time.

“They’re lying buggers really!” Southgate joked when asked if he’ll consult the injured players before deciding. “If you’re in a relegation battle, the treatment room is absolutely full. If you’re in a cup final it’s empty. I’ve learned that, from being here [at Middlesbrough], and playing cup finals as well. They have great intentions and are super positive, but equally they want to be on the plane, so have got to have a more in depth view than that. I’ll consult the players as little as possible.”

Following this evening’s game against Bosnia, England welcome Iceland to Wembley on Friday evening. Southgate must confirm his 26-man Euro 2024 squad by midnight on June 7, two weeks before the tournament kicks off. The Three Lions face Serbia in their opening game on Sunday, June 16, with games against Denmark and Slovenia to follow in the group stages.

England starting-XI: Pickford; Konsa, Guehi, Dunk, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher; Bowen, Eze, Palmer; Watkins