Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to see further new recruits at Al Nassr this summer.

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to persuade two of his ex-Real Madrid teammates to join him at Al Nassr this summer, according to reports.

The Portuguese international was pictured crying on the pitch at the end of his side’s Saudi Cup penalty shootout loss against Al Hilal but remains determined to win more trophies in the Middle East next season.

Spanish outlet Marca explains that Ronaldo has been in contact with Manchester United star Casemiro in recent weeks and is hoping to persuade the Brazilian to join him next summer.

Ronaldo played alongside Casemiro for five years between 2013 and 2018 in an era where the pair won everything there was to win in European football.

Casemiro signed for the Red Devils just months before Ronaldo’s bombshell departure from Old Trafford in 2022. The 32-year-old was pivotal to his side’s third place finish and Carabao Cup triumph in his first season in the North West but has been the subject of great criticism in his second season, with Jamie Carragher claiming that he is now finished at the top of the European game.

Ronaldo is also hoping to persuade former Real Madrid teammate and defender Nacho Fernandez. The 34-year-old has agreed to leave the Bernabeu on a free after 13 years but is also considering offers from numerous MLS clubs.

Arsenal line up blockbuster £100m bid for striker

After taking the title race down to the last day of the season, runners-up Arsenal are hoping to go one step better with a move for highly-rated Napoli forward Victor Oshimen.

The Nigerian has been one of the best strikers in Serie A for several seasons and notably fired in an incredible 26 goals in 32 games during the 2022/23 season as the team won the title for the first time in 33 years.