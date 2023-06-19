England have picked up three wins from three matches in their UEFA Euros qualifying campaign following their 4-0 win over Malta on Friday evening. The Three Lions enjoyed an early lead after an own goal put them 1-0 up and a stunning performance from Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold helped put three more on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate. Harry Kane and Callum Wilson were also able to contribute with two penalty spot kicks.

North Macedonia, however, did not enjoy quite such the same success as they suffered a last minute heart-break. The visitors were 2-0 up heading into half-time but were forced to walk away with a 3-2 defeat as the home side fought back to keep themselves in the game to make next year’s Euros 2024 competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tonight’s fixture will be England’s last international match until they play Scotland at Hampden Park in September. They will be sure to make their home fixture count as they look to extend their lead at the top of Group C.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England vs North Macedonia...

What time is England vs North Macedonia kick-off?

The two sides will meet today, Monday 19 June, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm BST. The match is set to be played at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium due to the Harry Styles’ concerts which have been taking place at Wembley, London.

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Malta on Friday

How to watch England vs North Macedonia

The match will once again be available to watch on Channel 4 and coverage will start at 7pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off time. For those unable to watch on TV, Channel 4 will also be streaming the match through their service, All4. Fans can sign up to a free account and stream the match across mobile devices, laptops and more. You can also listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two sides have met on four occasions with England winning twice and drawing twice. All past meetings have taken place in UEFA Euro qualifying fixtures. Their first battle took place in 2002 with the two sides drawing 2-2 and their most recent fixture was in 2006 with nothing separating the sides once again as the final scoreline read 0-0.

Across all formats, England have won five of their six last matches while North Macedonia have won just two, lost three and drawn one.

Team news

Bukayo Saka went down with an ankle problem during Friday’s win over Malta and was taken off at half time. However, Southgate has insisted that the 21-year-old is expected to be in perfect condition for tonight’s night with Phil Foden on standby if no risks are to be taken. Foden was the only Manchester City player to be used on Friday but tonight could see the return of Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.