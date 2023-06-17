Croatia and Spain will be hoping to lift silverware in 2023.

The Nations League trophy will be up for grabs this weekend.

Croatia have once again gone deep in tournament football - having made the World Cup semi final in 2022 and the final in 2018. They will face Spain on Sunday (18 June) night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luis de la Fuente is looking to guide the Spanish side to their first silverware of his reign. It is the second time Spain have made the final having lost to France in 2021.

Luka Modric and Croatia have made the final for the first time and will be hoping to triumph at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam. England were relegated from their group after struggling in the Nations League.

But how can you watch the match? Here's all you need to know:

When is the Nations League final?

The final between Croatia and Spain will take place on Sunday, 18 June. The semi-finals took place on Wednesday (14 June) and Thursday (15 June).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Croatia outlasted Netherlands to win 4-2 after extra time, while Spain ran out 2-1 winners against the current European champions Italy. The third place play-off will take place earlier on Sunday between Netherlands and Italy.

What time is kick-off?

The Nations League final will kick-off at 7.45pm UK time - while the third place play-off will kick off earlier in the day at 2pm GMT.

Is the final on TV?

Channel 4 will be broadcasting the final of the Nations League live for the first time. The broadcaster has aquired the rights for England's qualifiers for the Euro 2024 tournament - but will also be showing the game between Croatia and Spain.

Coverage will begin at 7pm in the UK.

Who will be the presenter?

James Richardson will lead coverage from Rotterdam, Channel 4 has confirmed.

Is there a live stream?

Advertisement

Advertisement