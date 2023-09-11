Scotland are aiming to beat England for the first time since 1999

Football’s oldest international rivals will take centre stage at Hampden Park as England face Scotland in a friendly which celebrates the 150th anniversary of the first clash between the Auld Enemies.

The upcoming clash marks the first meeting between the two teams since a hard fought 0-0 draw in Euro 2020 and although the fixture is dubbed as a friendly, anyone of Three Lions or Tartan Army persuasion will tell you that such a word is not possible when England and Scotland share the field.

The match is a key test for Gareth Southgate’s side who are in pole position to qualify for next year’s tournament in Berlin, while Steve Clarke’s men will also enter the game high on confidence after a perfect run of five wins from five qualification games - the most notable of those being a standout 2-0 win over Spain.

The fixture has produced its fair share of memorable moments over the years including Paul Gascoigne’s stunner in Euro 96 and Don Hutching’s winning goal in 1999.

But when is England vs Scotland and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action from Hampden Park?

Here’s all you need to know.

When is England vs Scotland?

England and Scotland will meet in the 150th Anniversary Heritage match on Tuesday 12 September.

The game will be played on Scottish soil with Hampden Park playing host to the event. The stadium has a capacity of around 51,000 supporters.

How to watch England vs Scotland

Channel 4 will provide comprehensive coverage of England’s clash with Scotland. Build up to the game will begin at 7pm and the match itself will kick off at 7.45pm.

You can also follow the game through the More4 app which is available to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

Who are the pundits for England vs Scotland?

TNT Sports presenter Jules Breach will be the studio host for the highly anticipated matchup between England and Scotland. She will be joined in the studio by 56-time England international Joe Cole, UEFA Women's Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott and 54-time Scotland international Graeme Souness.

Team news

Scotland have no injury concerns to report heading into the game with England and the likes of Ryan Christie, Stuart Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes are all pushing for a place in the starting lineup.

England have no fresh injury concerns to report and the likes of Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah are both hoping to make their international debut.