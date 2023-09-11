Wales have won just one of their last 13 matches in all competitions

Under-pressure Wales manager Rob Page is in desperate need of a win in his side's upcoming game against Latvia to rejuvenate his country's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024.

The Dragons are aiming to qualify for the European Championships for the third time in their history and they are determined to bounce back from defeats against Turkey and Armenia in June.

Page has faced a lot of media scrutiny for his side's recent run of form, which has seen Wales win just one their last 13 games in all competitions - the most recent of those was a 1-0 win at home to Latvia back in March.

Wales' decline in form since qualifying for the World Cup last year has been a major cause of concern and the team is now entering a tough transitional period without starman Gareth Bale, who retired from football.

Page commented on speculation surrounding his future and said: “I can’t let that (pressure) affect me. I can’t think about that. I’ve got a job to do. I want to be in this job for the rest of my contract, I really enjoy working with this group of players.

“We are in an industry where you need to win games of football. We are in a period of transition as well. I can’t influence what the board of people above do. All I can worry about is winning games of football and giving it my best shot.”

The upcoming contest in Riga is likely to have huge implications on Wales’ qualification hopes as they look to close the gap on Croatia, Turkey and Armenia at the top of Group D.

But when is Wales vs Latvia and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Wales vs Latvia?

Latvia will host Wales on Monday 11 September and the game is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm BST.

The match will be played at the Skonto Stadions, which is situated in the Latvian capital city Riga and it has a capacity of around 8,000 supporters. It is also the home ground of Riga FC who compete in the top-tier of Latvian football.

How to watch Wales vs Latvia

Wales’ crucial European qualifier against Latvia will be shown on a range of different channels including S4C and Viaplay Sports 1.

Fans can also stream all of the action through the BBC iPlayer and S4C online.

Team news

Wales selected a strong team for their goalless draw against South Korea on Thursday and it is likely that many of those same players will feature in Riga.

Captain Aaron Ramsey was rested for the outing and it is expected that he will return to the midfield in place of Jordan James.