Former England manager Gareth Southgate has once again been linked with the Manchester United hotseat.

Following Sunday’s humiliating 3-0 defeat against bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has come under fire from fans and pundits alike yet again. His position as first team manager is under question - with a certain possible replacement waiting in the wings.

Gareth Southgate, who stepped down as England manager following the Three Lions’ defeat against Spain in the final of Euro 2024, has consistently been linked with the United post ever since he left England. As things stand, he is considered the ‘favourite’ to assume the United job should Ten Hag be sacked, according to a report from The Sun.

Southgate was a success at the England helm, leading the Three Lions to consecutive Euro finals. Furthermore, he also led England to the semi finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, following a series of disappointing campaigns under previous managers.

Despite this, his success at club level has been limited - he managed Middlesbrough between the years of 2006 and 2009, accumulating a mediocre win/loss percentage of 29.80%. He also managed England’s U21 squad from 2013 until 2016, winning the Toulon tournament in 2016.

Nevertheless, a report from BBC Sport indicates that the Red Devils will not be relieving Ten Hag of his position any time soon. United’s performances so far this season have been below average, but Ten Hag has the backing of ‘senior’ figures at Old Trafford. As things stand, United are 14th in the Premier League table, having won one and lost two.

It remains to be seen what lies in the future for United, but Ten Hag will need to rally the troops sooner rather than later - especially so when big name replacements are lurking. They take on Southampton on Saturday, September 14 - it is a must-win game for the former Ajax manager.