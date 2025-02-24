Erling Haaland’s knee injury has kept him away from Man City’s defeats to both Real Madrid and Liverpool. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shared an update on striker Erling Haaland, who has been sidelined due to injury.

Man City’s prolific centre-forward was substituted off in their 4-0 win over Newcastle United, and has since missed the ill-fated Champions League clash with Real Madrid and last weekend’s Premier League defeat to Liverpool. The Reds are now 11 points clear and Man City’s defence of the title is all but over.

Haaland picked up a knee injury against the Magpies, which he has been nursing ever since, with Guardiola reluctant to rush him back into the starting XI. £50m January signing Omar Marmoush has been playing upfront in his absence.

In a press conference today (February 24) Guardiola revealed that Haaland is still a doubt for their upcoming trip to Tottenham Hotspur this Wednesday (February 26).

After being asked when the Norwegian striker would be back, Guardiola said: “I would like to know, but I don’t know. [It’s] his knee - the moment against Newcastle moved the knee.

“Apparently he’s not injured because all the scans dictate that he’s fine, but he didn’t feel fine. I have the feeling it [his return] will be soon because he trained yesterday and made some really good movements, but he said he was not ready and we have to respect that.

“Hopefully he can be back for Spurs and in the next games can help us.”