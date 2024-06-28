Euro 2024: Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon cut and bruised after falling off bike

BLANKENHAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 27: Anthony Gordon of England, showing signs of injury after his bike riding accident, is seen during training at Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land on June 27, 2024 in Blankenhain, Germany. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Anthony Gordon has become the butt of jokes in the England camp after the forward fell off his bike and gashed his chin.

The 23-year-old made his major tournament debut as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday, which confirmed the Euro 2020 runners-up as Group C winners.

Eyebrows were raised when Gordon turned up to training two days later sporting a big cut on his chin, as well as on his hands and legs, which it turns out occurred when a recovery session went off track.

A number of players went on a bike ride as part of their recovery on Wednesday, with the Newcastle forward hitting the deck on the tracks at their Blankenhain basecamp.

England defender Marc Guehi said with a laugh: “He fell off his bike! The boys went out on a bike ride. I actually wasn’t there. I heard about it and I was actually talking to him, but not paying attention to him. Then he turned around and I saw that massive gash on his chin! But he’s OK, he’s OK, but he just fell off his bike. It’s been a bit of a joke in camp but he’s doing well.”

