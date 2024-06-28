BLANKENHAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 27: Anthony Gordon of England, showing signs of injury after his bike riding accident, is seen during training at Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land on June 27, 2024 in Blankenhain, Germany. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon has become the butt of jokes in the England camp after the forward fell off his bike and gashed his chin.

The 23-year-old made his major tournament debut as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday, which confirmed the Euro 2020 runners-up as Group C winners.

Eyebrows were raised when Gordon turned up to training two days later sporting a big cut on his chin, as well as on his hands and legs, which it turns out occurred when a recovery session went off track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of players went on a bike ride as part of their recovery on Wednesday, with the Newcastle forward hitting the deck on the tracks at their Blankenhain basecamp.