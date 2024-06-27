Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The couple, who are childhood sweethearts, married in June 2016 and have three children together.

Although Kieran Trippier’s focus should be on England’s progression in Euro 2024, it would seem that his private life might be distracting him. His wife Charlotte has posted a cryptic message in an Instagram story which read: “Sooner or later you get over the s*** you swore you’d never get over and it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Charlotte Trippier has also reportedly unfollowed her husband Kieran, but he still follows her. Charlotte, who has 33K followers on Instagram, profile reads: “Mummy. Fashion Lover. Travel.”

Since posting her cryptic Instagram message, friends of England star Kieran Trippier have slammed her for doing so. According to the Daily Mail, “friends of the fullback, 33, are furious at her decision to share the post- particularly as it was on the day of an England game where the team were going to be put under so much scrutiny.

Charlotte Trippier has come under criticism after posting cryptic message on Instagram. She is photographed here celebrating England's victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium Moscow, Russia | Getty Images

“While she quickly removed the post, it also prompted fans to look and discover that she was no longer following her husband on the social media platform.”

Kieran Trippier’s wife Charlotte is not in Germany watching her husband and posted to her followers that she was doing the school run with her eight year old son and daughter, who is five. She has previously supported her husband from the stands and the couple are reportedly good friends with Harry Kane and wife Kate and have holidayed together.

Kieran and wife Charlotte married in 2016 and in Prime Video documentary series, We Are Newcastle United, Charlotte Trippier discussed how she found it difficult when her husband moved to La Liga side Atletico Madrid in 2019, which left her feeling ‘lonely’ and ‘depressed.’