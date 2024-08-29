Neal Maupay was apparently very glad to have left Everton. | Getty Images

An Everton player is set to leave the club and has taken a jab at his now-former club on social media - meanwhile, a Newcastle player has announced his retirement from international football.

Neal Maupay aims vicious parting shot at Everton following transfer to Marseille

Recently, a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Everton forward Neal Maupay would be leaving the club to join Marseille. In response to the breaking news, Maupay replied to Romano’s post with a clip from The Shawshank Redemption where main character Andy Dufrense celebrates his escape from the eponymous Shawshank State Penitentiary at the film’s conclusion.

Naturally, this has not gone down well with Everton supporters. Maupay’s time with the Toffees was strained at best - he made 29 Premier League appearances for the club but could only muster a single goal in that period.

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier announces retirement from international football

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has announced his retirement from international football, according to a recent post on his official Instagram page.

In the post, he wrote: “I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps. It’s been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at 4 major tournaments.

“I want to wish Lee, the coaching staff and the team all the best for the future. And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments.”

As such, this means that the Euro 2024 final will be Trippier’s last outing in an England shirt. Over the course of his career, during the 54 caps he won, he scored once, against Croatia in England’s 2018 World Cup semi-final 2-1 defeat.